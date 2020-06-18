Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by 1623 Capital LLC

1623 Capital LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,258 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.8% of 1623 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $351.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,526.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $355.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

