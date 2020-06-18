Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.8% of Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $351.59 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $355.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,526.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

