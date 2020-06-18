E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -3.53

Headlines about E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. E-L Financial earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

E-L Financial stock opened at C$660.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$670.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$733.42. E-L Financial has a twelve month low of C$485.00 and a twelve month high of C$840.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. E-L Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

In other E-L Financial news, Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$559.56 per share, with a total value of C$55,956.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,644,480.56. Also, insider Canadian & Foreign Securities Co. Limited acquired 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$667.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,662,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$354,042,933. Insiders purchased a total of 12,541 shares of company stock worth $8,244,675 in the last 90 days.

E-L Financial Company Profile

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and a limited partnership and other private companies.

