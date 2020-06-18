Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Stock Price

Headlines about Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) have been trending very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Renishaw earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renishaw from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Renishaw alerts:

Shares of RNSHF opened at $50.05 on Thursday. Renishaw has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91.

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.