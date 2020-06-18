Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) has been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Pola Orbis earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pola Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PORBF opened at $18.74 on Thursday. Pola Orbis has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.42.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company's Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, ORLANE, DECENCIA, THREE, H2O PLUS, and Jurlique brand names, as well as provides cosmetics, consulting, and facial esthetic treatment services.

