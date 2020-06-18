iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) PT Raised to $90.00

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s current price.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of iRobot from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of iRobot from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

iRobot stock opened at $84.27 on Tuesday. iRobot has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $96.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). iRobot had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other iRobot news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Bell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $320,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,261 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 1,269.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter worth $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

