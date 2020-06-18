BTIG Research Raises Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $60.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BTIG Research from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.

HOLX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. Hologic has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $55.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,661,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,594,775.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,345 shares of company stock worth $12,185,194 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 527.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 719,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,273,000 after acquiring an additional 605,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 55.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,365,000 after acquiring an additional 248,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,401,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 369.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 147,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 116,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $4,300,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

