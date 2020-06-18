BTIG Research Raises Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $60.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BTIG Research from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.
HOLX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.
Shares of HOLX stock opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. Hologic has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $55.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31.
In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,661,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,594,775.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,345 shares of company stock worth $12,185,194 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 527.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 719,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,273,000 after acquiring an additional 605,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 55.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,365,000 after acquiring an additional 248,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,401,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 369.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 147,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 116,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $4,300,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.