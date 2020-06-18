Research Analysts Offer Predictions for New Look Vision Group Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:BCI)

New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of New Look Vision Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BCI opened at C$26.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $399.49 million and a P/E ratio of 24.83. New Look Vision Group has a 12-month low of C$20.11 and a 12-month high of C$34.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.20.

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.80 million.

About New Look Vision Group

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses. As of March 18, 2019, it operated a network of 373 stores, including 204 stores in Quebec, 47 stores in British Columbia, 37 stores in Ontario, 25 stores in New Brunswick, 22 stores in Nova Scotia, 13 stores in Newfoundland & Labrador, 7 stores in Prince Edward Island, and 2 stores in Saskatchewan primarily under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, and Iris banners.

