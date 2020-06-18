Tenaris SA to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Tenaris in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TS. Cowen raised Tenaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.68 to $14.72 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Tenaris stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 1.44. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 596.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 120.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 13.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

