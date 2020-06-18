Medipharm Labs’ (LAB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Pi Financial

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Medipharm Labs (TSE:LAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Pi Financial in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Medipharm Labs’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Medipharm Labs (TSE:LAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.25 million.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Medipharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medipharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

E-L Financial Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -3.53
E-L Financial Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -3.53
Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows
Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows
Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Renishaw Stock Price
Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Renishaw Stock Price
Pola Orbis Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds
Pola Orbis Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds
iRobot PT Raised to $90.00
iRobot PT Raised to $90.00
BTIG Research Raises Hologic Price Target to $60.00
BTIG Research Raises Hologic Price Target to $60.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report