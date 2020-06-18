FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.27.

NYSE AXTA opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.