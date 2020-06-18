Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BPOST SA/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for BPOST SA/ADR in a report released on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BPOST SA/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BPOSY. Societe Generale lowered shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Main First Bank raised shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BPOST SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPOSY opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.93. BPOST SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. BPOST SA/ADR had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 20.27%.

About BPOST SA/ADR

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

