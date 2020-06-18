Lennar Co. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.45 Per Share (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Lennar in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.45 for the year. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on LEN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

NYSE LEN opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average is $55.78.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,779,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Lennar by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

