Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.10 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.12.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EGBN. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $55.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.22). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 76,030 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,473,000 after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 70,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 2,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $72,245.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

