FY2020 EPS Estimates for Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Boosted by Analyst

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2020

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denny’s in a report released on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Denny’s from $24.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $653.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.35. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 22.79%.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $78,615.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 806,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,215,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Denny’s by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 146,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 68,656 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Earnings History and Estimates for Denny`s (NASDAQ:DENN)

