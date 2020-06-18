FY2020 EPS Estimates for Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Boosted by Analyst

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denny’s in a report released on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Denny’s from $24.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $653.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.35. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 22.79%.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $78,615.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 806,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,215,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Denny’s by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 146,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 68,656 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

