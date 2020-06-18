Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of One Liberty Properties worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

OLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $365.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $21.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 million. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from One Liberty Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

