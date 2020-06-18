Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $347,000 Holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LORL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LORL opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $42.77. The company has a market cap of $436.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $5.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th.

Several analysts have recently commented on LORL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

