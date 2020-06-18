Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 269,693 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 137.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 269,693 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Meritage Homes worth $17,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,950. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTH opened at $75.46 on Thursday. Meritage Homes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average of $59.78.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $890.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.