Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stake Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 121,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $16,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $105.88 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.31). Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.69.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

