Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Given Media Impact Rating of -3.53

News stories about Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Qurate Retail Inc Series B earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ QRTEB opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Qurate Retail Inc Series B has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail Inc Series B had a positive return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 3.99%.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

