FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of FirstCash worth $18,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in FirstCash by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in FirstCash by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in FirstCash by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $70.55 on Thursday. FirstCash Inc has a one year low of $60.04 and a one year high of $106.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.47.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

