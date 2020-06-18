Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 232,840 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 232,840 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $17,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno bought 8,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.29 per share, with a total value of $290,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FibroGen stock opened at $39.86 on Thursday. FibroGen Inc has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.01.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 42.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FibroGen Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

