Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Price

Media coverage about Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bureau Veritas earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Bureau Veritas’ ranking:

Bureau Veritas stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $28.46.

Several brokerages have commented on BVRDF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

