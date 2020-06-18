Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $18,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Stepan by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Stepan by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,415,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,176,000 after buying an additional 811,108 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Stepan news, VP Jason Scott Keiper acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,183 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total value of $110,527.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $101,896. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $96.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.98. Stepan has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $105.87.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.67 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

