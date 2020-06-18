Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receiving Very Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) has been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Five9 earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the software maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $103.52 on Thursday. Five9 has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average is $79.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,041.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $969,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,023,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,145,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 122,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,359,750.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,883 shares of company stock worth $11,328,600 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

