Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock Position Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $17,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Eagle Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Eagle Materials by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several research firms have commented on EXP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

NYSE:EXP opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $97.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $315.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.