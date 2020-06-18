Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 78,271 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,271 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $17,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.80.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 95.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

