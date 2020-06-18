Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 324,476 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324,476 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Comerica worth $18,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Comerica by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Comerica by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 176,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 40,508 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 355,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after buying an additional 36,928 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.61.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.82. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

