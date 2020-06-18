Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,133,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 934,504 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.96% of Paramount Group worth $18,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Paramount Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Paramount Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PGRE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Paramount Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of PGRE opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Paramount Group Inc has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.00, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.53 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. Paramount Group’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

