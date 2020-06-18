Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.21 Million Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of eHealth worth $18,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,344,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in eHealth by 271.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EHTH. BidaskClub downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on eHealth from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $108.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $152.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.08.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek N. Yung sold 6,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $652,146.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,823.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,838 shares of company stock worth $4,922,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

