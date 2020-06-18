Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 194,457 Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,457 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Syneos Health worth $18,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 33.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth $106,000.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $178,144.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $796,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Syneos Health from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average is $56.40. Syneos Health Inc has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.