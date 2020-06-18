Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.71 Million Stake in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,396,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $18,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAN. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Dana by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 76,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dana by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dana by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Dana by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Dana alerts:

DAN opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. Dana Inc has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $20.71.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. Dana had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.