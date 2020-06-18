Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.81

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 189476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,003 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $136,377.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,797.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Barth sold 1,904 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $25,646.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,177 shares of company stock worth $1,960,284 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

