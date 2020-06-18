Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,557,000 after acquiring an additional 580,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,829,000 after acquiring an additional 91,331 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,678,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,027,000 after acquiring an additional 187,208 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $90,210,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JEC opened at $85.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.77. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $98.08. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

