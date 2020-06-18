Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Henry Schein by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after buying an additional 130,969 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Henry Schein by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,226,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,552,000 after buying an additional 119,783 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,305,000 after buying an additional 175,859 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Henry Schein by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 363,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,237,000 after buying an additional 75,273 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,414,000 after buying an additional 837,255 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

HSIC opened at $59.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.98. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

