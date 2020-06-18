Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,572,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,201,000 after purchasing an additional 967,112 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,663,000 after purchasing an additional 944,792 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,908,000 after purchasing an additional 742,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,868,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,551,000 after purchasing an additional 559,356 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HIG opened at $41.07 on Thursday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

