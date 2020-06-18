Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 303,162 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,162 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of Equitable worth $11,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Equitable by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 16.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

In related news, Director George Stansfield purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $26,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

