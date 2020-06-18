Deutsche Bank AG Sells 18,535 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,535 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.28% of Cogent Communications worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,711,000 after buying an additional 80,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 838,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,191,000 after buying an additional 20,957 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,221,000 after buying an additional 454,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after buying an additional 19,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,261,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $32,196.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $231,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,070 shares of company stock worth $776,009 in the last 90 days. 10.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $78.69 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $92.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.96, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day moving average is $75.52.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 357.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.78.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

