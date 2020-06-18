Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 388.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,883 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.74% of Ingevity worth $10,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $41,450,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Ingevity by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 918,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,317,000 after purchasing an additional 439,083 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after purchasing an additional 285,168 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at $6,108,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ingevity by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 596,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,107,000 after purchasing an additional 145,741 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NGVT opened at $54.87 on Thursday. Ingevity Corp has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $108.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.43.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $111.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

