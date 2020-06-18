Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 1,320.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,182,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099,211 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Imax were worth $10,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Imax by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after buying an additional 413,885 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Imax by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,715,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after buying an additional 86,464 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Imax by 10.6% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,199,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after buying an additional 115,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Imax by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Imax during the fourth quarter valued at $21,624,000. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Imax alerts:

Shares of IMAX opened at $12.65 on Thursday. Imax Corp has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.65 million, a P/E ratio of 126.50 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). Imax had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imax Corp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Imax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Imax in a report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Imax in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.