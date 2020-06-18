B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,478,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,835 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.34% of B2Gold worth $10,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in B2Gold by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 26.0% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 12.5% in the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 71,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in B2Gold by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTG. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of B2Gold from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $5.15 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

