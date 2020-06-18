Deutsche Bank AG Has $10.15 Million Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 1,788.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929,759 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 2.21% of Core Laboratories worth $10,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $4,181,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

CLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.93.

CLB stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $964.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 3.04. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.28% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.23%.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

