Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,476 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.41% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $9,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 36,461 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after buying an additional 304,071 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $4,053,000.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,053 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $151,145.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,416.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

LSCC opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.50, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $97.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

