Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Position Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 575.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,788 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $9,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,209.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 24,726 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 870,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,463,000 after purchasing an additional 207,355 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 817.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 119,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $87.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.06. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $95.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.18.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $145,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,189,360 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

