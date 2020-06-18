iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,227 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $422,596,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,024.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,194,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,176,000 after buying an additional 1,998,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,571,652,000 after buying an additional 1,134,896 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $193,486,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $190.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.24. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $194.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.