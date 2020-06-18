Deutsche Bank AG Sells 58,376 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,376 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.26% of Tetra Tech worth $10,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,609,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,566,000 after acquiring an additional 531,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,631,000 after acquiring an additional 164,272 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,037,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,253,000 after acquiring an additional 45,718 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,353,000 after acquiring an additional 18,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $795,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $95,326.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,756.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTEK opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $99.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $584.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.79 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.45%.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

