Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 1,870.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934,849 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.44% of FGL worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in FGL by 311.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 624,228 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FGL in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,602,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FGL in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in FGL by 35.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 328,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 85,769 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in FGL during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FGL alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Eric L. Marhoun sold 153,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $1,609,543.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,753.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John David Jr. Currier sold 191,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $2,023,404.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,214.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 504,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,299,524. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FG opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -49.35 and a beta of 0.58. FGL Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.00 million. FGL had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 23.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FGL Holdings will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. FGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.70%.

Several research firms have commented on FG. Zacks Investment Research lowered FGL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FGL from a “b+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of FGL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

FGL Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG).

Receive News & Ratings for FGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.