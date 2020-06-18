Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,078,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,795 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.10% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 95,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 99,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.0% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Shares of TEVA opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

