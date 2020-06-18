Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 168,262 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 425.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 168,262 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.21% of Sonoco Products worth $9,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

NYSE:SON opened at $51.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.28. Sonoco Products Co has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

