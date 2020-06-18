OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 323,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 266,987 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $9,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 858,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,374,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.04, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

